Joann Jane Rush

Joann Jane Rush, 78, of Fairmont, passed away at her home on Friday, September 18, 2020. She was born on October 08, 1941, in Fairmont, a daughter of the late W.R. Henry and Myrtle Lula (Valentine) Rush. Joann worked at Owens-Illinois and in private care. She loved dirt track racing, backyard BBQs, hunting, fishing, camping, playing cards, and crocheting, but most of all she loved spending time with family. She is survived by her son, John Cogar and wife Betty, of Fairmont; grandchildren, Brittany Cogar and John Cogar Jr. and wife Ariel, all of Fairmont; two great-grandchildren, Jordan Eli and Owen Cogar; as well as several loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings: Barbara Huffman, Jack R. Rush Sr., Chester Rush, Earl Rush, Harold M. Rush, Charles Wesley Rush Sr., and Delbert Rush. In keeping with her wishes, Joann will be cremated. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

