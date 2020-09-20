Jordan Darensbourg’s Sunday Night Forecast | Crisp Evening Ahead

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Get used to the sunshine, it’ll be here a while.

But first, we’ve got some frost to deal with in the mountain counties, where a frost advisory is in effect from 2 AM to 9 AM for those areas, with lows in the mid-30s in the aforementioned mountains and low-40s elsewhere.

Now, for all you summer lovers, we hate to break this to you, but FALL is here as the Autumnal Equinox takes place Tuesday at 3:50 AM EDT. It’ll feel like Fall as well with mostly sunny skies throughout much of the week with highs in the upper-60s on Monday, and highs in the low to mid-70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday through the weekend we do add some clouds and temps, with mid to upper 70s for those days, while we add humidity on Saturday with highs near 80 in spots, ahead of a frontal boundary that’ll bring us afternoon rain chances on Sunday, at least preliminarily.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.