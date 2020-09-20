Advertisement

Jordan Darensbourg’s Sunday Night Forecast | Crisp Evening Ahead

Cool start to fall before upper 70s return late-week
Mostly sunny most of the week before we see sunshine mixed with clouds before rain chances resume on Sunday
Mostly sunny most of the week before we see sunshine mixed with clouds before rain chances resume on Sunday(wdtv)
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Get used to the sunshine, it’ll be here a while.

But first, we’ve got some frost to deal with in the mountain counties, where a frost advisory is in effect from 2 AM to 9 AM for those areas, with lows in the mid-30s in the aforementioned mountains and low-40s elsewhere.

Now, for all you summer lovers, we hate to break this to you, but FALL is here as the Autumnal Equinox takes place Tuesday at 3:50 AM EDT. It’ll feel like Fall as well with mostly sunny skies throughout much of the week with highs in the upper-60s on Monday, and highs in the low to mid-70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday through the weekend we do add some clouds and temps, with mid to upper 70s for those days, while we add humidity on Saturday with highs near 80 in spots, ahead of a frontal boundary that’ll bring us afternoon rain chances on Sunday, at least preliminarily.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Saturday Night Forecast | September 20th, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Gorgeous Weekend continuing for the most part, but Beta we will have to watch for potential impacts

Forecast

Friday Night Forecast | September 18th 2020

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Barring a shower or two today, sunny skies will dominate West Virginia. See why that is the case right here!

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 pm forecast, September 18, 2020

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT

Forecast

Friday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Foggy skies for today with a clearing later in the evening with some sunshine.

Latest News

Forecast

Thursday Overnight Forecast | September 17th 2020

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Barring a shower or two today, sunny skies will dominate West Virginia. See why that is the case right here!

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast September 17th 2020

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT

Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast | September 17th 2020

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Barring a shower or two today, sunny skies will dominate West Virginia. See why that is the case right here!

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast - September 17, 2020

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT

Forecast

Thursday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Cloudy skies for today but sunshine and cold temperatures arrive for the weekend ahead of the Fall Equinox.

Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast | September 16th 2020

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Dry weather featuring sunshine when smoky skies are not blocking out the sun. Clouds return late Wednesday and we have a few scattered showers possible for Thursday afternoon/evening into early Friday morning.