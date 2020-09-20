Advertisement

Marshall Makes History Upsetting No. 23 Appalachian State, 17-7

Records first win over ranked opponent since 2003
Marshall
Marshall(wdtv)
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - History was made Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Marshall upset No. 23 Appalachain State, 17-7, marking The Herd’s first win over a ranked opponent since 2003 and first victory at home over a top 25 team since 1976.

George Washington alum and redshirt-freshman quarterback Grant Wells completed 11 of 25 passes for 163 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Junior running back Brenden Knox rushed for 138 yards and one touchdown on 28 carries.

With the victory, The Herd improves to 2-0. Marshall will be back in action on Oct. 3 hosting Rice at 2 p.m.

