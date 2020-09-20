Advertisement

Morgantown memorializes Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Morgantown community members held a memorial Saturday evening to honor the life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The impromptu vigil was planned earlier that morning. A small crowd was in attendance, with some choosing to attend through a Zoom conference room that was set up by organizers.

In-person attendees gathered in front of the Monongalia County Courthouse at 8 p.m. for a candlelight vigil to memorialize Ginsburg.

During the vigil, government officials and members of the community shared how Ginsburg affected their lives.

All speakers noted that Ginsburg was a leader not just for women, but for all people.

Delegate Danielle Walker said she wouldn’t be who she is today without Ginsburg’s influence.

“I am because of a strong progressive women such as the RBG,” Walker said in a speech to the crowd.

One message repeated throughout the vigil was voting in the upcoming election, as that’s what Ginsburg would want.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

92 year-old Clarksburg woman publishes first poetry book

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Lois Caplinger has been writing poetry since she was 17. She never thought she’d go on to publish her poems.

WDTV

Locally-loved pumpkin patch reopens after 22 years

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
The family pumpkin patch opened for the first time in 22 years.

News

304 Jeep Club holds Back the Blue ride

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Jeep riders from all over West Virginia came together to Back the Blue.

News

WVDE School Alert Map: Monongalia County still remote learning; Barbour, Marion fall to yellow

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Education released the School Alert Map for September 19th - September 25th.

Latest News

News

Clarksburg officials announce Fall Clean Up dates

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The 2020 Spring Clean Up was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, but it appears Clarksburg city officials have given the Fall Clean Up a green light.

News

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to give legal advice to state leaders on “how to handle Supreme Court vacancy”

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Just after 10 p.m. Friday night, A.G. Morrisey says he will give legal advice to state leaders on how to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by Justice Ginsburg.

News

Governor Justice orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
U.S. and West Virginia state flags are to be flown at half-mast effective immediately.

News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg vigil planned in downtown Morgantown Saturday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Morgantown residents have organized a vigil for late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday evening.

News

West Virginia surpasses 300 coronavirus-related deaths

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 308 people have died of coronavirus as of September 19.

News

West Virginia leaders react to Justice Ginsburg’s death

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT
|
By Joe Buchanan
West Virginia leaders released statements Friday evening mourning the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.