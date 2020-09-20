Morgantown memorializes Ruth Bader Ginsburg

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Morgantown community members held a memorial Saturday evening to honor the life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The impromptu vigil was planned earlier that morning. A small crowd was in attendance, with some choosing to attend through a Zoom conference room that was set up by organizers.

In-person attendees gathered in front of the Monongalia County Courthouse at 8 p.m. for a candlelight vigil to memorialize Ginsburg.

During the vigil, government officials and members of the community shared how Ginsburg affected their lives.

All speakers noted that Ginsburg was a leader not just for women, but for all people.

Delegate Danielle Walker said she wouldn’t be who she is today without Ginsburg’s influence.

“I am because of a strong progressive women such as the RBG,” Walker said in a speech to the crowd.

One message repeated throughout the vigil was voting in the upcoming election, as that’s what Ginsburg would want.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.