Nutter Fort Primary School closing for two weeks in response to three positive coronavirus cases

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County Schools, in a press release Sunday, says three positive cases of coronavirus was confirmed in staff members of Nutter Fort Primary School.

In response, the school will be closed for 14 days to “conduct a full epidemiological investigation, contact tracing, and deep cleaning.”

The school is scheduled to reopen on Monday, October 5th.

Harrison County Schools say they are working with the Harrison County Health Department for investigations and contact tracing.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.