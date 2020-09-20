Locally-loved pumpkin patch reopens after 22 years

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

The Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell reopened for the first time in 22 years to give families a fun fall experience.

Owner Patrick Ash decided in early spring he wanted to bring back the pumpkin patch tradition.

He said since he announced the reopening in August, multiple people have shared their memories of the pumpkin patch on Facebook.

Ash added a camera crew was at the pumpkin patch filming a scene for a new Dean Cain movie.

Overall Ash wanted to give the community a place to celebrate fall amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just want to create a nice fall experience for everyone with COVID going on. We are doing social distancing and stuff. We haven’t gotten overcrowded yet, but everyone is doing really well,” he said.

Ash said the pumpkin patch would be open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. for as long as they can stay open.

