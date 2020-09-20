Scarecrows will return to downtown Elkins this October

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Every October the streets of downtown Elkins are lined with scarecrows depicting popular culture, historical figures and the creativity of Randolph County residents. But amid the coronavirus pandemic, traditions are cancelled this year. While Elkins will not be celebrating the 84th Forest Festival this year, the Fall favorite Scarecrow Days will continue.

According to Bobbi Trimboli, her, alongside a small group of volunteers are moving forward with the project in the hopes that it will lift spirits and provide Autumn cheer.

They ask that any person, group or business with a scarecrow will display them outside starting October 10th and running until October 24th.

The group of volunteers handed out materials to create scarecrows on September 11th and 12th.

“I ask you, as a citizen of this community, to find that positive spark and participate in something that can bring smiles, giggles and moments of joy to everyone and, please, do so safely,” said Trimboli in a statement.

