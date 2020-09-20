Advertisement

WVU dining hall closes due to COVID-19 exposure

Student wearing a mask walks by a safety message on West Virginia University's Morgantown Campus.
Student wearing a mask walks by a safety message on West Virginia University's Morgantown Campus.(WVU)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hatfields, WVU’s newest dining hall located at the Mountainlair, is temporarily closed Sunday due to COVID-19 exposure.

In a press release by WVU, University staff say they implemented safety protocols and initiated deep cleaning. The dining hall is expected to reopen at 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

University staff say they are working with the Monongalia County Health Department for contact tracing and investigations.

Another dining option on campus, Hugh Baby’s, is expected to reopen on Thursday after reported COVID-19 exposure on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

I-79 northbound closed at I-68 split due to road fault

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
This diversion is caused by a split on the Uffington bridge on I-79 in Monongalia County that is causing flat tires.

News

Scarecrows will return to downtown Elkins this October

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
While Elkins will not be celebrating the 84th Forest Festival this year, the Fall favorite Scarecrow Days will continue.

News

Nutter Fort Primary School closing for two weeks in response to three positive coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Harrison County Schools, in a press release Sunday, says three positive cases of coronavirus was confirmed in staff members of Nutter Fort Primary School.

News

WVDNR report 15 elk born over the summer, total state population now 85

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
According to a press release by the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, at least 15 elk were born over the summer.

Latest News

News

A.G. Patrick Morrisey reaches settlement to cancel over $1-million in West Virginian student debt

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced him, alongside a coalition of 48 attorneys, reached a $330-million agreement with PEAKS Trust 2009-1 to erase student loans across 46 states.

News

DHHR reports two deaths, 180 new cases of coronavirus Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services reports 180 new cases of coronavirus in the state in the agency’s Sunday report.

News

Morgantown memorializes Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Local community members held a memorial to honor the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

92 year-old Clarksburg woman publishes first poetry book

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Lois Caplinger has been writing poetry since she was 17. She never thought she’d go on to publish her poems.

News

UPDATE | WVOEMS rescinds memo that ordered unlicensed fire departments to stop EMT services

Updated: 21 hours ago
A memo from the interim director of the West Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services says fire departments who are operating with EMTs, and basic life support treatment without obtaining a particular license must stop the services immediately.

WDTV

Locally-loved pumpkin patch reopens after 22 years

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
The family pumpkin patch opened for the first time in 22 years.