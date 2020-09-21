Advertisement

Bridgeport’s Cole Named Premier Bank Player of the Week

Junior quarterback led Indians with 132 yards and totaled three touchdowns against Fairmont Senior
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport junior quarterback Cam Cole has been named this week’s Premier Bank Player of the Week.

Cole led the Indians to a 44-33 victory over Fairmont Senior, their first win over the Polar Bears in the past four meetings. He paced the Tribe rushing for 132 yards with two scores and also threw a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Top 5 Plays of Week 3

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Check out the best plays from week three of the high school football season

Sports

No Fans Permitted for WVU vs. Baylor on Oct. 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
Band and cheer squad to be socially distanced inside Milan Puskar Stadium

Sports

North Marion Golf Wins First Big 10 Championship Since 2012

Updated: 1 hours ago
Robert C. Byrd came in second, Buckhannon-Upshur finished third

Sports

Marshall Makes History Upsetting No. 23 Appalachian State, 17-7

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT
Records first win over ranked opponent since 2003

Latest News

Sports

Three Area Football Games Canceled After New DHHR Map Release

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT
21 games will not be played this week throughout the state

Sports

Trinity’s Boggess Embracing Transition to Athletic Director Amidst Pandemic

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
Former Alderson Broaddus women’s basketball head coach

Sports

Week 3 of the 5th Quarter

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:36 AM EDT
Check out highlights from week 3 of the high school football season

Sports

Patience pays off for Morgantown’s Poland

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:21 AM EDT
MHS product is WVU’s starting long snapper in fifth year

Sports

Bridgeport’s single-wing outmuscles Fairmont Senior, 44-33

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT
Tribe snaps a 4-game losing streak against the Polar Bears

Sports

College basketball season set for November 25 start date

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT
Pushed back two weeks from original start date