Bridgeport’s Cole Named Premier Bank Player of the Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport junior quarterback Cam Cole has been named this week’s Premier Bank Player of the Week.

Cole led the Indians to a 44-33 victory over Fairmont Senior, their first win over the Polar Bears in the past four meetings. He paced the Tribe rushing for 132 yards with two scores and also threw a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

