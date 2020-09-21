Advertisement

Carli Reed murder trial continues, Reed accused of allegedly shooting husband

By Joe Buchanan
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WDTV) - Carli Reed’s murder trial continues. Reed is accused of allegedly shooting her then husband, Marcus Fagons, in August of 2019.

In court today, the state wrapped up their case and we heard from the attorneys representing Reed.

Both Reed’s family and Fagons family were brought in as witnesses. We heard from Reed’s mother, father and grandparents and Fagons aunt. Each of them painted a picture of a deep distrust of her husband Fagons. None of those witnesses witnessed abuse first-hand, but all recounted bruises on reed throughout the relationship.

Reed’s attorneys also showed a Facebook post by Fagons, presumed to be a threat against Reed’s parents. Fagons wrote, "We got enough clips to shoot a f*****g movie, watch everything u love burn.”

The county prosecutor pushed back early in the afternoon, mentioning a history of self-harm by Reed and difficulty in her job at the FBI.

Reed used to work for the FBI and Fagons was a corrections officer at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

On the day Fagons was shot, Reed allegedly told the state trooper who questioned her that she was the one who shot her husband. She also told officers that she and Fagons got into an argument prior, according to the original complaint.

Reed is on trial for first degree murder.

During the trial on Sept. 18., Fagon’s brother, a close family friend and one of the women Fagons allegedly had an affair with took the stand to describe their relationship with Fagon. All three of them shared common knowledge of Reed and Fagons relationship. They each mentioned that the couple argued a lot and sometimes it would turn physical.

Two of the witnesses witnessed a fight between Fagons and Reed and say that Reed and Fagons were arguing about a snapchat account allegedly being created without Reed’s knowledge which upset her. During that argument, witnesses say it did turn physical and Fagons brother intervened.

Fagons had talked about getting a divorce, but was a little nervous to do so because he was in the middle of fighting for custody of his daughter and was allegedly threatened by Reed who told him he would lose everything, according to witnesses.

Two of the witnesses said they did speak with Fagons the day of the incident and one of them said they were communicating through Facebook messenger. Fagons had told the witness that he loved her and she said, “I love you too bro,” and she said he never saw the message.

It was revealed that the two were married for three years.

During the trial on Sept. 17., the trial was focused on setting the scene for the jury about what took place from the perspective of law enforcement and Reed’s parents. They also spent time discussing her medical records in court which indicated that she had suicidal thoughts of potentially hurting herself or her husband. Her lawyers indicated this could have been the motive behind her alleged actions.

WDTV will keep you updated as the trial continues.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mon County road closed for 500 days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
River Road in Monongalia County was closed for 500 days between 2017 and 2019. There has since been three rough road and falling rock signs, according to officials.

News

Mon County road closed for 500 days

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Carli Reed murder trial continues, Reed accused of allegedly shooting husband

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Senator Manchin: Senate should not vote on Supreme Court nominee before election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin says in a statement that he does not think that the senate should vote on a Supreme Court nominee before the upcoming presidential election.

Latest News

News

Morgantown man allegedly shoves female into wall while she was holding a 6-month-old baby

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Trevor Butcher, 27, was arrested for allegedly shoving a female victim into a wall while she was holding a 6-month-old baby in her arms on Sept. 19.

News

Man died during alleged police pursuit on motorcycle in Upshur County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
David Brown, 41, died during a police pursuit on a motorcycle in Upshur County on Sept. 19, according to officials. Brown died at the scene, according to a uniform crash report.

News

Harrisville man allegedly hit man in the head, victim is on life support

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Timothy Mullinex of Harrisville was arrested for allegedly striking a victim in the head, leaving the victim unconscious on Sept. 18.

News

Health officials report 117 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 117 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Monday.

News

UPDATE: I-79 northbound reopens after road fault closure

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
This diversion is caused by a split on the Uffington bridge on I-79 in Monongalia County that is causing flat tires.

News

Pancreatic Cancer Awareness advocate reflects on Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
“Fight for the things you care about but do it in a way others will join you” a quote from Ginsburg that inspired West Virginia’s community advocate with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Annette Fetty-Santilli.