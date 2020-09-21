Clarksburg group form Bowties for Jimmy fundraiser for Councilman Jimmy Malfregeot.

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

A group of Clarksburg women created a unique fundraiser to support Councilman Jimmy Malfregeot and his family. Malfregeot was the victim of a shooting in Clarksburg last week.

Valerie Howe received many phone calls from community members asking what they could do for Councilman Malfregeot.

She reached out to her friend Karen Bissett, who is a seamstress, to create the Bowties for Jimmy fundraiser.

“And we thought it was perfect for him because he loves bowties. We thought what other way to raise money than to make bowties to be able to give to people for a fundraiser,” Howe said.

People can make donations on the Bowties for Jimmy fundraiser Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.