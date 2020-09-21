Health officials report 117 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 117 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Monday.

It brings the total count to 14,171.

DHHR officials also reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Monday bringing the death count to 312.

The patients were a 80-year old female from Kanawha County and a 75-year old male from Kanawha County.

“We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue to protect our residents,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 3,544 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 162 patients are currently hospitalized. 58 patients are in ICU, and 28 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (46), Berkeley (947), Boone (198), Braxton (10), Brooke (107), Cabell (724), Calhoun (24), Clay (34), Doddridge (18), Fayette (569), Gilmer (29), Grant (152), Greenbrier (120), Hampshire (100), Hancock (141), Hardy (82), Harrison (341), Jackson (247), Jefferson (419), Kanawha (2,317), Lewis (38), Lincoln (156), Logan (582), Marion (255), Marshall (159), Mason (136), McDowell (80), Mercer (401), Mineral (164), Mingo (356), Monongalia (1,902), Monroe (148), Morgan (52), Nicholas (88), Ohio (356), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (149), Putnam (509), Raleigh (473), Randolph (236), Ritchie (10), Roane (49), Summers (42), Taylor (116), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (356), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (10), Wood (348), Wyoming (101).

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Boone, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo and Ohio counties:

Boone County, September 21, 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Kanawha County, September 21, 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Nitro High School, 1300 Park Avenue, Nitro, WV (flu shots offered)

Lincoln County, September 21, 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Mingo County, September 21, 2020, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Parking lot across from Giovanni’s Pizza, US 52, Kermit, WV

Ohio County, September 21, 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, The Highlands (Power Center - lower parking lot), 565 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For more testing locations this week, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

