Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Midday Forecast | September 21, 2020

Cool start to Fall, then a warm-up later in the week
By Jordan Darensbourg
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s going to be a cool but nice start to Fall, as a high-pressure system continues bringing cool, dry air into West Virginia. Later in the week, clouds will start rolling through, with a couple of chances for rain showers - first as remnants of Beta move close to West Virginia, then another chance for showers as a front pushes close to the mountain state.

Today: It’s going to be sunny outside, and it’s going to be gorgeous. Highs will be below-average, but not by much. High: 70.

Tonight: Tonight is going to be very cool, to the point where we might see mountain frost forming tonight. Low: 42.

Tuesday: Expect a cool start to the Autumnal Equinox. Then as we move into the afternoon, expect a few clouds pushing in. High: 70.

Wednesday: Temperatures will continue rising, and we’ll also see more cloud cover. High: 74.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 21, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Today is going to be gorgeous, but we might see rain in the next couple of days. See why that's the case here.

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Sunday Night Forecast | Crisp Evening Ahead

Updated: 21 hours ago
Cool start to fall before upper 70s return late-week

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Saturday Night Forecast | September 20th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Gorgeous Weekend continuing for the most part, but Beta we will have to watch for potential impacts

Forecast

Friday Night Forecast | September 18th 2020

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Barring a shower or two today, sunny skies will dominate West Virginia. See why that is the case right here!

Latest News

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 pm forecast, September 18, 2020

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT

Forecast

Friday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Foggy skies for today with a clearing later in the evening with some sunshine.

Forecast

Thursday Overnight Forecast | September 17th 2020

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Barring a shower or two today, sunny skies will dominate West Virginia. See why that is the case right here!

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast September 17th 2020

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT

Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast | September 17th 2020

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Barring a shower or two today, sunny skies will dominate West Virginia. See why that is the case right here!

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast - September 17, 2020

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT