Joseph Williams’ Midday Forecast | September 21, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s going to be a cool but nice start to Fall, as a high-pressure system continues bringing cool, dry air into West Virginia. Later in the week, clouds will start rolling through, with a couple of chances for rain showers - first as remnants of Beta move close to West Virginia, then another chance for showers as a front pushes close to the mountain state.

Today: It’s going to be sunny outside, and it’s going to be gorgeous. Highs will be below-average, but not by much. High: 70.

Tonight: Tonight is going to be very cool, to the point where we might see mountain frost forming tonight. Low: 42.

Tuesday: Expect a cool start to the Autumnal Equinox. Then as we move into the afternoon, expect a few clouds pushing in. High: 70.

Wednesday: Temperatures will continue rising, and we’ll also see more cloud cover. High: 74.

