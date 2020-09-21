Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 21, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It should be a sweet but cool start to the week, as high pressure continues moving to the northeast of West Virginia. As it does, we’ll continuously warm up, reaching highs in the upper-60s at least. Later this week, we might see a few rain showers as the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta make their way through the US, although these won’t be too problematic. Even more rain showers will be expected this weekend as a front moves through.

Today: Bright sunshine, combined with below-average highs, will make this afternoon feel nice out. High: 70

Tonight: Expect a very chilly but calm evening, with mountain frost likely, as cold air flows into the region. Low: 42

Tuesday: Nigh-perfect start to Fall, with clear skies, light easterly winds, and highs reaching the upper-60s. High: 70.

Wednesday: Expect a slightly warmer day than Tuesday, along with more clouds rolling on through. High: 74

