Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 21, 2020

Cool temperatures as of 8 AM.
Cool temperatures as of 8 AM.(wdtv)
By Jordan Darensbourg
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It should be a sweet but cool start to the week, as high pressure continues moving to the northeast of West Virginia. As it does, we’ll continuously warm up, reaching highs in the upper-60s at least. Later this week, we might see a few rain showers as the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta make their way through the US, although these won’t be too problematic. Even more rain showers will be expected this weekend as a front moves through.

Today: Bright sunshine, combined with below-average highs, will make this afternoon feel nice out. High: 70

Tonight: Expect a very chilly but calm evening, with mountain frost likely, as cold air flows into the region. Low: 42

Tuesday: Nigh-perfect start to Fall, with clear skies, light easterly winds, and highs reaching the upper-60s. High: 70.

Wednesday: Expect a slightly warmer day than Tuesday, along with more clouds rolling on through. High: 74

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Sunday Night Forecast | Crisp Evening Ahead

Updated: 16 hours ago
Cool start to fall before upper 70s return late-week

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Saturday Night Forecast | September 20th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Gorgeous Weekend continuing for the most part, but Beta we will have to watch for potential impacts

Forecast

Friday Night Forecast | September 18th 2020

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Barring a shower or two today, sunny skies will dominate West Virginia. See why that is the case right here!

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 pm forecast, September 18, 2020

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT

Latest News

Forecast

Friday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Foggy skies for today with a clearing later in the evening with some sunshine.

Forecast

Thursday Overnight Forecast | September 17th 2020

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Barring a shower or two today, sunny skies will dominate West Virginia. See why that is the case right here!

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast September 17th 2020

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT

Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast | September 17th 2020

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Barring a shower or two today, sunny skies will dominate West Virginia. See why that is the case right here!

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast - September 17, 2020

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT

Forecast

Thursday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Cloudy skies for today but sunshine and cold temperatures arrive for the weekend ahead of the Fall Equinox.