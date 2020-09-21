Advertisement

Man died during alleged police pursuit on motorcycle in Upshur County

Motorcycle Chase
Motorcycle Chase(Upshur County Sheriffs department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - David Brown, 41, died during a police pursuit on a motorcycle in Upshur County on Sept. 19, according to officials. Brown died at the scene, according to a uniform crash report.

Officials say Brown drove past officers on his motorcycle at an extremely accelerated speed near the intersection of US Route 33 and WV Rout 20. Brown allegedly led officers on a pursuit starting at Childers Run Crossing on Sept. 19.

Official say that the officer involved in the chase had lost sight of Brown at some point during the pursuit.

A witness said that they heard the street bike flying down the road and saw the police chasing after him shortly after that.

