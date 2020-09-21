Advertisement

Mon County road closed for 500 days

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -River Road in Monongalia County was closed for 500 days between 2017 and 2019. There has since been three rough road and falling rock signs, according to officials.

“Too bad the roads where the rest of us live and work are a disgrace,” says Democratic nominee for Governor Ben Salango.

Salango visited the county to take a tour of what the road conditions look like.

“We’re seeing potholes all over the roads, we’re seeing slips, we’re seeing lots of problems and unfortunately the governor is taking care of his own business and he’s not taking care of the people,” says Salango.

Over the past year, the Division of Highways completed 27,000 miles of road paving and maintenance, but residents want to see more to be done for truck drivers.

“That makes it difficult to attract businesses when you have heavy load truck traffic that for all purposes we should be creating other opportunities for those truck drivers,” says L.J. Guiliani, Monongalia County Resident.

Residents like Guiliani who live in the county see roads are still in despair and the biggest challenge are the semis.

“Being a business owner of a downtown business, we’re beholden to the ills of our roads and the roads in mon county. It’s a sad situation,” says Guiliani.

Gov. Justice does tout his road to prosperity program that has resulted in nearly $2 billion for construction and maintenance of highways.

