Monday Night Forecast | September 21st 2020

Frost Advisory tonight into Tuesday morning
Frost Advisory tonight into Tuesday morning(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re saying “so long to Summer!” Yep, Autumn begins tomorrow with the Fall equinox. Although, anyone not paying attention to dates can argue that it has felt like fall in the last few days. It will be another brisk night with temperatures dropping into the low 40s/upper 30s overnight. A frost advisory is in effect once again for our Eastern regions until early Tuesday morning. This week, some of that wildfire smoke will begin sneaking in as well as some clouds building following Tuesday night thanks to a stream of moisture and warmer weather traveling over from the Gulf as the leftovers of Beta will begin pulling Northward as a remnant/post-tropical low. For now, enjoy the dry weather with bright sunshine while it is here!

Tuesday: Cold morning start with frost and fog in spots. Bright afternoon sunshine with clouds building late. High: 70

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds along with a faint trace of wildfire smoke but still looking dry. Warmer, too. High: 74

Thursday: Beta will be a post-tropical low by this point bringing some rain to our Southern portions of the state with a shower sneaking into our higher ridges from time to time. High: 78

Friday: Besides a few light raindrops to an occasional shower, a mix of sun and clouds. High: 80

