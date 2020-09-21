Advertisement

Morgantown man allegedly shoves female into wall while she was holding a 6-month-old baby

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Trevor Butcher, 27, was arrested for allegedly shoving a female victim into a wall while she was holding a 6-month-old baby in her arms on Sept. 19.

This caused a visible knot and a bruise on the baby’s forehead, according to a criminal complaint.

According to officials, when the victim sat on the couch to call 911, Butcher put his hand on the victim’s face and shoved her head backwards, almost causing her to drop the baby.

While Butcher was being processed at the Sheriff’s Department, police discovered that Butcher had a previous domestic battery warrant from back in April, 2020, according to officials. That warrant was also served on Butcher, according to a criminal complaint.

Butcher is being charged with child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

