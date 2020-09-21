Advertisement

No Fans Permitted for WVU vs. Baylor on Oct. 3

Band and cheer squad to be socially distanced inside Milan Puskar Stadium
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU athletics department announced Monday that no fans will be permitted to attend WVU’s Big 12 home opener versus Baylor on Oct. 3 at noon.

“I understand it’s a disappointing decision but it’s the correct one. We have to do what’s best for the safety of the University and our local community,” WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said. “Our plans for a socially distanced seating manifest in the stadium have been ready for some time, but we need conditions to improve on campus and in the community before we can proceed. I encourage everyone to test when the opportunity to do so is made available.”

WVU is finalizing plans to allow the band and cheer squad to socially distance inside the stadium for the Baylor game. The matchup against the Bears and Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. tilt at No. 15 Oklahoma State will both be televised on ABC.

