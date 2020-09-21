North Marion Golf Wins First Big 10 Championship Since 2012

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion golf made history Monday at the Bel Meadow Golf Course.

The Huskies won their first Big 10 Championship since 2012, shooting 265 as a team. North Marion was led by conference player of the year Michael Harris who came in first place with a score of 74.

Robert C. Byrd finished two shots behind in second at 267. Buckhannon-Upshur came in third place with a total of 269.

