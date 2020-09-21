Pearl B. Jordan, 84 of Hookstown (Hanover Twp.) died quietly Saturday morning September 19, 2020 in the comfort of her home. Born December 1, 1935 in Wheeler, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Retha (Collins) Brown and her step father Lester Brown.A homemaker, Pearl was an avid gardener who enjoyed sewing and spending her time on the family property. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Bacil Brown and sisters Ellen Gibson, Mary Myers, Ruth Moats and Joy Allison.Surviving are her beloved husband of 64 years Edwin Ray Jordan, her children Charlotte (John) Miller, Kim Curtis and Jayson Jordan all of Hookstown, a son in law Mike Curtis of McDonald and her brother Rex Brown of Hookstown. Also surviving are 3 grandchildren, Amanda, John Ray and Michelle, and 4 great grandchildren, Dalton, John Henry, Eva Grace and Caroline Rae.Family and friends are welcome to call at the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, Hookstown, PA on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6 until the time of service at 8 pm, Pastor Paul Treese will officiate. Additional visitation will be on Thursday September 24, 2020 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs from 5-8pm and a service at 8:00 PM with Pastor Lonnie Casto officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Replete.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Jordan Family.Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the state of WV, including wearing of facial coverings.

