Top 5 Plays of Week 3
Check out the best plays from week three of the high school football season
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Which plays ranked in WDTV’s top 5 from week three of the high school football season. Find out below.
#5. Elkins' Demanuel Smith interception vs. North Marion
#4. Liberty’s Gunner Childers interception vs. Philip Barbour
#3. Braxton County’s Baine Cogar 63-yard touchdown return vs. East Fairmont
#2. Fairmont Senior’s Germaine Lewis 65-yard touchdown return vs. Bridgeport
#1. Lincoln’s Zach Snyder 72-yard game-winning touchdown return vs. Nicholas County
