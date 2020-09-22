Advertisement

Daisy Mae Knight

Daisy Mae Knight
Daisy Mae Knight(Daisy Mae Knight)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Daisy Mae Knight, 84, of Weston was called Home on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She blessed this Earth and the lives of her parents when she was born in Weston on January 22, 1936. On September 7, 1954, Daisy married the love of her life, Darrell Lee Knight. Together they shared 47 wonderful years of marriage before his passing on April 13, 2002. The have now been reunited to share eternity. Daisy was preceded in death by her parents, Emory and Laura Puffenbarger Snyder; husband, Darrell Lee Knight; and one son, Roger Lee Knight. Cherishing their memories of Daisy are two children: Ellen Marks and husband, Fred, and Shawn Knight and wife, Anis, both of Weston; three grandchildren: Laura Marks, Loren Marks, and Caleb Knight; four step-grandchildren: Alex Brown, Josh Brown, Brayden Bear, and Eli Bowser; two great-grandchildren: Grayson and Chase; three brothers: Junior Snyder, Dave Snyder and wife, Marsha, and Tommy Snyder; two sisters: Dora Snyder and Zelma Westfall; several nieces and nephews; and special niece, Pammy Brumbly. Daisy attended Sand Fork Church of God and was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church in Lawton, OK. She received her LPN while working under a doctor in Marietta, OH. Once she returned home, Daisy opened her own Private Care Home in Weston. Daisy had a large and giving heart, which was evident in the way she cared for others. She also worked for the Coordinating Council for Independent Living in Morgantown. In her spare time, Daisy enjoyed singing, sewing, cooking, reading, and most of all spending time with her family. She loved all her family and was called “Meme” by many. Daisy’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Daisy Mae Knight. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funerals

William Edwards, Sr.

Updated: 14 minutes ago
William Edwards, Sr.

Funerals

Donald “Donnie” Lynn Mayor

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Donald “Donnie” Lynn Mayor

Funerals

Robert Keith Fretwell

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Robert Keith Fretwell

Funerals

Walter Ellis “Wally-Bear” Bilisoly

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Walter Ellis “Wally-Bear” Bilisoly

Funerals

Linda Kay Fincham

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linda Kay Fincham

Latest News

Funerals

David Wayne Smith

Updated: 2 hours ago
David Wayne Smith

Funerals

Karl Kay Browning

Updated: 3 hours ago
Karl Kay Browning

Funerals

Pearl B. Jordan

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT
Pearl B. Jordan

Funerals

Charles William “Mac” McDonald, Jr.

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
Charles William “Mac” McDonald, Jr.

Funerals

Ernest Russell “Ernie” Claypool

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:37 AM EDT
Ernest Russell “Ernie” Claypool