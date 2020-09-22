Daisy Mae Knight, 84, of Weston was called Home on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She blessed this Earth and the lives of her parents when she was born in Weston on January 22, 1936. On September 7, 1954, Daisy married the love of her life, Darrell Lee Knight. Together they shared 47 wonderful years of marriage before his passing on April 13, 2002. The have now been reunited to share eternity. Daisy was preceded in death by her parents, Emory and Laura Puffenbarger Snyder; husband, Darrell Lee Knight; and one son, Roger Lee Knight. Cherishing their memories of Daisy are two children: Ellen Marks and husband, Fred, and Shawn Knight and wife, Anis, both of Weston; three grandchildren: Laura Marks, Loren Marks, and Caleb Knight; four step-grandchildren: Alex Brown, Josh Brown, Brayden Bear, and Eli Bowser; two great-grandchildren: Grayson and Chase; three brothers: Junior Snyder, Dave Snyder and wife, Marsha, and Tommy Snyder; two sisters: Dora Snyder and Zelma Westfall; several nieces and nephews; and special niece, Pammy Brumbly. Daisy attended Sand Fork Church of God and was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church in Lawton, OK. She received her LPN while working under a doctor in Marietta, OH. Once she returned home, Daisy opened her own Private Care Home in Weston. Daisy had a large and giving heart, which was evident in the way she cared for others. She also worked for the Coordinating Council for Independent Living in Morgantown. In her spare time, Daisy enjoyed singing, sewing, cooking, reading, and most of all spending time with her family. She loved all her family and was called “Meme” by many. Daisy’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Daisy Mae Knight. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

