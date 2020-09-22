Advertisement

David Wayne Smith

David Wayne Smith
David Wayne Smith(David Wayne Smith)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020
David Wayne Smith, 64, of Weston passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Cleveland, OH, on March 15, 1956, the only son of Nancy Lee Alderman Smith of Weston and the late Waynard Hays Smith. David graduated from Parkersburg High School and moved to Weston shortly after. He went to work for the local grocery store stocking shelves and carrying groceries to cars before he became disabled. David enjoyed listening to heavy metal and reading. David’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. Inurnment will follow at Harrisville Cemetery. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of David Wayne Smith. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

