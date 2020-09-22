Advertisement

Donald “Donnie” Lynn Mayor

Donald “Donnie” Lynn Mayor
Donald “Donnie” Lynn Mayor(Donald “Donnie” Lynn Mayor)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020
Donald “Donnie” Lynn Mayor, 63, a resident of Dryfork passed from this life unexpectedly on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Davis Medical Center. Donnie was born Thursday, June 6, 1957, in Kingwood, where he spent his younger years. He was the son of Virginia Mayor of Canaan Valley and the late George W. Mayor. Donnie was married to the former Barbara Nelson, who survives. They had celebrated twenty-eight years of marriage. Left to cherish Donnie’s memory besides his mother and wife is a son, Timothy Pratt and wife, Tami, of Dryfork, two brothers, David Mayor and wife Fran of Aurora, and Doug Mayor and wife Valerie of Dry Fork, one sister, Roxanne Kreh and husband David of Annapolis, MD, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Donnie in death besides his father was one sister, Paula Hood. He went to high school in Wheaton, MD where he was a champion wrestler and a prime football and baseball player. He spent the last thirty-seven years of his life as a resident of Tucker County where he worked as a skilled carpenter, stone mason, and an auto body restoration specialist. Donnie loved spending time with family, especially fishing with Timothy, and enjoyed wood crafting. He enjoyed his job and loved his co-workers at The Best of Canaan. Above all, Donnie loved his church and church family at Canaan Valley Baptist Church. Donnie’s request for cremation will be honored and a Celebration of Life is being planned in the near future.

