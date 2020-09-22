Health officials report 213 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 213 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 14,384.

DHHR officials also reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 317.

The patients were a 89-year old male from Harrison County, a 50-year old female from Fayette County, a 66-year old male from Mercer County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 72-year old male from Kanawha County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones during this horrible pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 3,543 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 164 patients are currently hospitalized. 58 patients are in ICU, and 28 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (48), Berkeley (948), Boone (200), Braxton (10), Brooke (112), Cabell (737), Calhoun (24), Clay (35), Doddridge (18), Fayette (577), Gilmer (32), Grant (152), Greenbrier (120), Hampshire (102), Hancock (144), Hardy (82), Harrison (342), Jackson (252), Jefferson (422), Kanawha (2,377), Lewis (38), Lincoln (156), Logan (585), Marion (258), Marshall (160), Mason (138), McDowell (80), Mercer (404), Mineral (165), Mingo (366), Monongalia (1,936), Monroe (147), Morgan (53), Nicholas (92), Ohio (358), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (149), Putnam (521), Raleigh (479), Randolph (237), Ritchie (10), Roane (48), Summers (46), Taylor (119), Tucker (17), Tyler (15), Upshur (61), Wayne (361), Webster (7), Wetzel (50), Wirt (12), Wood (352), Wyoming (103).

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, and Putnam counties:

Cabell County, September 22, 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, YMCA Kennedy Center, 5800 Ohio River Road, Huntington, WV

Fayette County, September 22, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Fayette County, September 22, 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Midland Trail High School, 26719 Midland Trail, Hico, WV

Kanawha County, September 22, 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM, A More Excellent Way Life Center Church, 504 Virginia Street West, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)

Putnam County, September 22, 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV

