Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 22, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Autumnal Equinox - a day with equal day and night and then leads to transitions into longer nights for us - starts out chilly and cool, but nice, thanks to the high-pressure system to the north of us. Starting Wednesday, cloud cover will begin to increase, with chances for rain showers coming in the latter part of the week, thanks to TS Beta, and the weekend, thanks to a front pushing through. On the bright side, expect highs in the mid- to upper-70s in the next few days.

Today: A few clouds might push in, but the Sun will be able to peak through at times. High: 69.

Tonight: Expect a cool night out tonight, with mountain frost possible. High: 44.

Wednesday: The day after the Autumnal Equinox will be partly cloudy, but at least it will be warmer than today. High: 74.

Thursday: Beta’s remnants will mostly be south of us, but some could hit the Appalachians and bring rain showers. High: 78.

