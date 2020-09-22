Advertisement

Published: Sep. 22, 2020
Karl Kay Browning, 77, of Sutton, passed away in the comfort of his own home and surrounded by loving family on Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was born in Sutton on April 28, 1943, a son of the late Dairrell Browning and Lorraine Perrine Browning. On March 22, 1986, he married Ruth Elaine Hutchison. Karl and Ruth have shared the last 34 wonderful years of marriage. Karl is survived by his wife, Ruth Browning of Sutton; two children: Karla Jean Long of North Carolina, and Pamela Kay Mace and husband, Michael, of Sutton; three step-children: Philip Clark Cutlip and wife, Joyce, of Lewisburg, Cynthia Elaine Bowders and husband, Alan, of Gettysburg, PA, and Lisa Louise Gillfillan and husband, Jay, of Sutton; three grandchildren: Alicia Pishnery, Matthew Jenkins, and Joshua Porto; five step-grandchildren: Jordan Mace, Matthew Cutlip, Tyler Cutlip, Lindsey Casto, and Dalton Duffield; sixteen great-grandchildren; two siblings: Mary Jane Stewart and husband, Stephenson, of Sutton, and Dairrell “Junie” Browning Jr. and wife, Sally, of Gassaway; and several nieces and nephews. Karl graduated from Sutton High School in 1961. He worked in the Coal Mines for many years and was Methodist by faith. Karl loved spending time outdoors and especially enjoyed hunting on Ware Mountain. He also liked to cast his reel in the Elk River or Sutton Lake and searching for Ginseng in the beautiful mountains of West Virginia. Karl was able to fix anything and became everyone’s “go-to guy”. More than anything, Karl treasured his time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Karl’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Karl Kay Browning. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

