Linda Kay Fincham

Linda Kay Fincham
Linda Kay Fincham(Linda Kay Fincham)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT
Linda Kay Fincham, 70, of Weston gained her wings on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She passed after a brief illness at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born in Mingo County on October 26, 1949, a daughter of the late Hubert and Ruby Newsom Rose. On June 23, 1984, Linda married the love of her life, Carl “Blaine” Fincham. Together they have shared the last 36 wonderful years of marriage and he will miss her dearly. Forever cherishing their memories of Linda are her husband, Blaine Fincham of Weston; two children: Jodi Daniels and husband, Tad, and Jimmy “Jamie” Ray Bonnett Jr. both of Weston; two step-children: Jason Fincham and wife, Gabrielle, of Elizabeth, and Jennifer Fincham of Exchange; three grandchildren: Noah Daniels, Damien Bonnett, and Ray-Lee Bonnett; three step-grandchildren: Dalton Fincham, Gavyn Fincham, and Connor Fincham; three brothers: Lonnie Rose, of Troy, Billy Rose and wife, Sandy, of Troy, and Bobby Rose and wife, Sandy, of Cedarville; one sister, Bonnie Sue Arbogast and husband, Dave, of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. Linda graduated from Gilmer County High School in 1969 and was Baptist by faith. She was very faithful to the Lord and read her Bible often. Linda enjoyed all flowers and often pressed them to keep in her collection book. At one point, her book displayed over 500 different pressed flowers. After her marriage to Blaine, Linda was able to care for family and home. Prior to their marriage, Linda worked as a Beautician. She treasured her role as homemaker and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and entire family. Linda’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date and inurnment will follow at Troy I.O.O.F. Cemetery. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Linda Kay Fincham. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

