Monongalia County health department offers free covid-19 testing
The county is stepping up coronavirus testing efforts
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The health department held a walk-in only free covid testing site at the student recreation center on the WVU campus.
The governor said the state will be looking at the county’s positivity rates to determine it’s color.
The move comes after health officials encouraged more community testing.
