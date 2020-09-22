Advertisement

Monongalia County health department offers free covid-19 testing

The county is stepping up coronavirus testing efforts
By Jasmin Adous
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The health department held a walk-in only free covid testing site at the student recreation center on the WVU campus.

The governor said the state will be looking at the county’s positivity rates to determine it’s color.

The move comes after health officials encouraged more community testing.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

