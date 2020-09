Murder trial of Carli Reed continues, accused of killing husband

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WDTV) - Carli Reed’s murder trial continues. Reed is accused of allegedly shooting her then husband, Marcus Fagons, in August of 2019.

Carli Reed was the focus during trial today, while the focus Monday was on the victim, Fagons.

The defense wrapped up after a day of character witnesses who knew Reed.

We also heard from an expert psychologist who said that Reed displayed traits of borderline personalities, signs of an abused spouse and a lack of coping mechanisms. Reed’s attorney hoping this could be used to negate maliciousness in the crime.

Another key witness, a forensic gunshot expert, gave his opinions on a state police report that found no evidence of gun residue on Reed’s hands even after Reed admitted several times to shooting her husband.

We could see a decision by the jury as early as tomorrow.

In court Monday, the state wrapped up their case and we heard from the attorneys representing Reed.

Both Reed’s family and Fagons family were brought in as witnesses. We heard from Reed’s mother, father and grandparents and Fagons aunt. Each of them painted a picture of a deep distrust of her husband Fagons. None of those witnesses witnessed abuse first-hand, but all recounted bruises on reed throughout the relationship.

Reed’s attorneys also showed a Facebook post by Fagons, presumed to be a threat against Reed’s parents. Fagons wrote, “We got enough clips to shoot a f*****g movie, watch everything u love burn.”

The county prosecutor pushed back early in the afternoon, mentioning a history of self-harm by Reed and difficulty in her job at the FBI.

Reed used to work for the FBI and Fagons was a corrections officer at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

On the day Fagons was shot, Reed allegedly told the state trooper who questioned her that she was the one who shot her husband. She also told officers that she and Fagons got into an argument prior, according to the original complaint.

During the trial on Sept. 18., Fagon’s brother, a close family friend and one of the women Fagons allegedly had an affair with took the stand to describe their relationship with Fagon. All three of them shared common knowledge of Reed and Fagons relationship. They each mentioned that the couple argued a lot and sometimes it would turn physical.

Two of the witnesses witnessed a fight between Fagons and Reed and say that Reed and Fagons were arguing about a snapchat account allegedly being created without Reed’s knowledge which upset her. During that argument, witnesses say it did turn physical and Fagons brother intervened.

Fagons had talked about getting a divorce, but was a little nervous to do so because he was in the middle of fighting for custody of his daughter and was allegedly threatened by Reed who told him he would lose everything, according to witnesses.

Two of the witnesses said they did speak with Fagons the day of the incident and one of them said they were communicating through Facebook messenger. Fagons had told the witness that he loved her and she said, “I love you too bro,” and she said he never saw the message.

During the trial on Sept. 17., the trial was focused on setting the scene for the jury about what took place from the perspective of law enforcement and Reed’s parents. They also spent time discussing her medical records in court which indicated that she had suicidal thoughts of potentially hurting herself or her husband. Her lawyers indicated this could have been the motive behind her alleged actions.

This trial is expected to continue tomorrow. WDTV will keep you updated as the trial continues.

