News
Weather
Sports
Livestream
BOGO Fridays
Contests
Weather Cams
WDTV Live
Home
News
International
National
Politics
State
Livestream
Weather
Closings
Weather Cams
Sports
5th Quarter
Black Bears
Scoreboard
WVU Sports
National
House Call
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Closed Captioning Complaints
Find Us on Cable
MeTV
Fox 10
CW Clarksburg
Jobs
Community Calendar
Advertise
Election Results
Funerals
Submit an Obituary
Livestream
Livestream 2
Newsletter
TV Listings
COVID-19 Map
Submit Your Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Contests
Wisdom to Wealth with John Halterman
Mr. Food
Tasty Tuesday
Advertisement
NFL on CBS: “My Team” Campaign
By
Gray Media
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT
|
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NFL on CBS My Team Guide v6 (PDF)
NFL on CBS My Team Guide v6 (Text)
Latest News
Coronavirus
The Rock, his family tested positive for the coronavirus
Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT
|
By
Associated Press
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared some unfortunate news on his home front: He and his family tested positive for the coronavirus.
Contests
Birthday Club
Updated: Feb. 11, 2020 at 11:49 AM EST
Birthday Club
Contests
WDTV and Wendy's Chant for Grant
Updated: Aug. 29, 2019 at 10:24 AM EDT
|
By
WDTV News Staff
WDTV and Wendy’s are excited to announce a video submission contest for current high school Juniors and Seniors.
Contests
Last week to qualify for Urse Honda, Medbrook Children Charity golf contest
Updated: Jul. 27, 2017 at 7:26 PM EDT
|
By
Ryan Petrovich
Final week to qualify, don't miss out!
Latest News
Contests
New record set at Nathan's Famous July Fourth Hot Dog Eating Contest
Updated: Jul. 4, 2017 at 6:23 PM EDT
"Joey Chestnut. He put the Tiger Woods into hot dogs, baby!"
Contests
Dancing with the Stars at Fairmont State
Updated: Oct. 15, 2016 at 11:45 PM EDT
|
By
CJ Harvey
Fairmont State University hosted the Marion County's Dancing with the Stars competition.