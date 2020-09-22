Officials: shots fired in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers responded to a report of shots fired Tuesday evening, Elkins officials tell 5 News.

The were fired in the vicinity of Harrison Ave. and Robert E. Lee Ave. at around 6:45 p.m, Sutton Stokes, Elkins External Affairs Specialist, reports.

He says no injuries have been reported.

Stokes also says a suspect is in custody. Officers are on scene and processing evidence at this time.

