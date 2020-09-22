Advertisement

Officials: shots fired in Elkins

Shots were fired in Elkins, officials say.
Shots were fired in Elkins, officials say.((Stock photo) (Source: Archive))
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers responded to a report of shots fired Tuesday evening, Elkins officials tell 5 News.

The were fired in the vicinity of Harrison Ave. and Robert E. Lee Ave. at around 6:45 p.m, Sutton Stokes, Elkins External Affairs Specialist, reports.

He says no injuries have been reported.

Stokes also says a suspect is in custody. Officers are on scene and processing evidence at this time.

5 News will bring you the latest updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Restaurant owners struggle to follow COVID-19 guidelines as temperatures drop

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Bridgeport restaurant owners wonder how they’re going to handle outdoor dining as the weather gets colder.

News

Restaurant owners struggle to follow COVID-19 guidelines as temperatures drop

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Murder trial of Carli Reed continues, accused of killing husband

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Carli Reed’s murder trial continues. Reed is accused of allegedly shooting her then husband, Marcus Fagons, in August of 2019.

News

Murder trial of Carli Reed continues, accused of killing husband

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

"My Team" Campaign for NFL on CBS

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

W.Va. ranks 50th in a “Happiest States in America” study

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia is ranked 50th in a 2020′s Happiest States in America study conducted by WalletHub.

News

Health officials report 213 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 213 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

News

Professor put on leave for comments about Trump supporters

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A university professor who told her students in West Virginia that she hopes people who attend political rallies without masks get the coronavirus and die has been placed on administrative leave.

News

West Virginia added to DC’s high-risk list of states for COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
Anyone traveling to West Virginia from Washington DC will have to self-quarantine for two weeks when they return, health officials announced Monday.