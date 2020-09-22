Advertisement

Oklahoma State QB Sanders’ Status Unknown for Saturday

Cowboys' starter left Tulsa game in first quarter due to ankle injury
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Oklahoma State starting quarterback Spencer Sanders is questionable for Saturday’s game against WVU.

Sanders left the Cowboys' season-opening game against Tulsa in the first quarter due to an ankle injury. He has been wearing a walking boot this week and will practice, according to OSU head coach Mike Gundy.

After Sanders' injury, redshirt junior Ethan Bullock entered the game and completed 8 of 13 passes for 41 yards and an interception. He gave way to freshman Shane Illingworth who completed 4 of 5 passes for 74 yards to help lead a 16-7 win over Tulsa.

