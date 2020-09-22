Restaurant owners struggle to follow COVID-19 guidelines as temperatures drop

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport restaurant owners wonder how they’re going to handle outdoor dining as the weather gets colder.

Many have relied on their ability to offer temporary outside seating to stay afloat during COVID-19 ever since the reopening of restaurants in the mountain state. As the calendar inches closer to winter, there are concerns about those outdoor seating arrangements.

“We’re at 50% capacity now. We’re going to lose another half of that with cold weather,” says General Manager of Mia Margherita Larry Sidwell.

Options such as take out and curbside pick-up will continue.

“Hopefully we can increase our takeout business," says Sidwell.

Managing director Scott Duarte is hoping the state will ease the restrictions soon.

“Everyday it changes. There’s a lot of new information coming out, new procedures with training the staff to accommodate that so the 50% has been a tough one but we’re willing to do whatever it takes to follow the guidelines, possibly curb as much of this as we can,” Duarte says.

The voice of West Virginia Business Steve Roberts says that it is crucial for congress to finally agreeing on the next COVID-19 relief plan.

“it’s atrocious and an abomination to me that people who don’t have a job or who’s job has been significantly curtailed or might be curtailed in the future don’t have this safety net which we all agree is needed,” said Roberts.

Sidwell is just taking one step at a time.

"Just trying to keep it within the governor’s guidelines and do as much as we can with the space we have,” says Sidwell.

Sidwell encourages patrons to help support not only his restaurant, but other businesses throughout the upcoming months when many of them will be hit the hardest by the pandemic.

