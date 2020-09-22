Robert Keith Fretwell, 87, a resident of Valentine Personal Care Home in Elkins, passed from this life Sunday, September 20, 2020, under the care of West Virginia Caring. Robert was born May 16, 1933, in Kerens, a son of the late Charles Fretwell and Sylvia Ware Fretwell. He is survived by one brother, Sylvester (Carol) Fretwell, Elkins; several nephews and nieces in Elkins, Jennifer (Scott) Albee, Janie (Frank) Moyer, Valerie Collett, Kim (Rose) Collett, and Kenneth (Sara) Collett. Other nephews and nieces are Laura Von (Kris) Steinaway of Mississippi; Farlee (William) Matteson, Peter (Kathy) Fretwell, and Ron (Shelly) Fretwell of California; and John (Julie) Fretwell of Idaho. Preceding Robert in death besides parents were siblings, Helen Twigg, Uncas Laniere Fretwell, Merrill (John) Fretwell, Miriam Collett, and Coleen Fretwell, one nephew, Jeffrey Fretwell, and one niece, Sandra Morris. Robert attended Kerens Grade School, where he won a Golden Horseshoe and was the first graduate to be honored as “Outstanding Graduate”; of Elkins High School, where he was a star distance runner; and of West Virginia University School of Journalism, where he was a member of Kappa Tau Alpha. He was in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from the Charleston Gazette after a long career as a sportswriter. While there, he served a term as president of the WV Sports Writers Association. Robert’s passion was distance running. He competed in distance runs in a several state area almost every weekend, winning hundreds of trophies for first in his age class. He was a regular participant in the Charleston Distance Run, as well as being a sponsor and volunteer worker. Robert’s request for cremation will be honored and his cremains will be scattered in a private family ceremony in the WV hills that he loved.

