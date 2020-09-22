Advertisement

Senator Capito: President Trump should fill Supreme Court vacancy

West Virginia Republican senator Shelley Moore Capito is insisting that Medicaid expansion be preserved in the GOP's Obamacare replacement proposal.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito says that President Trump should act to fill the Supreme Court vacancy.

Senator Capito released the following statement:

“President Trump and the Republican Senate, both elected by the American people, should act to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by Justice Ginsburg’s passing. The Constitution authorizes the president to name a nominee, and it gives the Senate the power to approve or disapprove of that nomination. West Virginians and the American people expect us to exercise that responsibility. I support the choice to move forward with the confirmation process and will consider President Trump’s nominee on her merits as West Virginians would expect me to do. In these trying and polarized times, it is important to exercise our constitutional authority and move forward with the process.”

