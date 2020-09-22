Tuesday Evening Forecast | September 22nd, 2020 - Hello Fall!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome to a new season! Another dry day paired with sunny, blue skies. Cloud cover will continue to sneak in throughout the evening and nighttime hours, which should help our temperatures out a bit. Tonight we will still be on the chilly side but frost shouldn’t be quite as widespread. As we enter into the second half of our work week, we take a turn back towards some warmer temperatures and a slight hint of humidity as the remnants of tropical storm Beta delivers some tropical moisture to our region. A few showers are likely for later Thursday into Friday across Southern and Eastern portions of our State.

Wednesday: Clouds increasing, with wildfire smoke starting to become noticeable once again. Mainly dry and warmer. High: 75

Thursday: A milky, overcast gray day will return following our sunny streak. Showers from Beta will be scattered across the South and East while Northern portions of our region remain fairly dry. High: 78

Friday: We are fooled by Fall temperature-wise as we return to slightly-above-average marks. Much of the warmth and humidity can be contributed to the remnants of Beta that will now be fading away however, a few stray showers remain in the forecast. High: 80

This Weekend: A mix of sun and clouds paired with some warm late-September temperatures will be the main trend for the weekend. Another round of rainy weather will pass through late Sunday into Monday. Daytime temps in the upper 70s low 80s.