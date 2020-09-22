Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast | September 22nd, 2020 - Hello Fall!

Temps National NCWV
Temps National NCWV(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome to a new season! Another dry day paired with sunny, blue skies. Cloud cover will continue to sneak in throughout the evening and nighttime hours, which should help our temperatures out a bit. Tonight we will still be on the chilly side but frost shouldn’t be quite as widespread. As we enter into the second half of our work week, we take a turn back towards some warmer temperatures and a slight hint of humidity as the remnants of tropical storm Beta delivers some tropical moisture to our region. A few showers are likely for later Thursday into Friday across Southern and Eastern portions of our State.

Wednesday: Clouds increasing, with wildfire smoke starting to become noticeable once again. Mainly dry and warmer. High: 75

Thursday: A milky, overcast gray day will return following our sunny streak. Showers from Beta will be scattered across the South and East while Northern portions of our region remain fairly dry. High: 78

Friday: We are fooled by Fall temperature-wise as we return to slightly-above-average marks. Much of the warmth and humidity can be contributed to the remnants of Beta that will now be fading away however, a few stray showers remain in the forecast. High: 80

This Weekend: A mix of sun and clouds paired with some warm late-September temperatures will be the main trend for the weekend. Another round of rainy weather will pass through late Sunday into Monday. Daytime temps in the upper 70s low 80s.

Latest News

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 22, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Chilly start to the start of Fall, but we're quickly warming up. Find out how and more here.

Forecast

Monday Night Forecast | September 21st 2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
Another day of dry weather and bright sunshine!! Cold and crisp tonight again under those clear skies.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 Pm Forecast September 21 2020

Updated: 22 hours ago

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Midday Forecast | September 21, 2020

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Chilly start to this Monday morning, but we're quickly warming up. Find out more here!

Latest News

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 21, 2020

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Today is going to be gorgeous, but we might see rain in the next couple of days. See why that's the case here.

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Sunday Night Forecast | Crisp Evening Ahead

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT
Cool start to fall before upper 70s return late-week

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Saturday Night Forecast | September 20th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Gorgeous Weekend continuing for the most part, but Beta we will have to watch for potential impacts

Forecast

Friday Night Forecast | September 18th 2020

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Barring a shower or two today, sunny skies will dominate West Virginia. See why that is the case right here!

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 pm forecast, September 18, 2020

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT

Forecast

Friday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Foggy skies for today with a clearing later in the evening with some sunshine.