Advertisement

Walter Ellis “Wally-Bear” Bilisoly

Walter Ellis “Wally-Bear” Bilisoly
Walter Ellis “Wally-Bear” Bilisoly(Walter Ellis “Wally-Bear” Bilisoly)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Walter Ellis “Wally-Bear” Bilisoly, Jr., 87, a resident of Coalton, passed from this life peacefully Monday, September 21, 2020, at home and under the care of Mountain Hospice. Wally was born Friday, December 9, 1932, in Denver, CO, a son of the late Captain Walter Ellis Bilisoly Sr. and Virginia Stewart Bilisoly. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of fifty-nine years, Hattie, daughter, Pam Bilisoly, son, Dr. Roger Bilisoly and wife Dr. Eleanor Smith, and many nieces and nephews. Wally’s request for cremation was honored. Due to COVID-19, services will be private.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funerals

William Edwards, Sr.

Updated: 14 minutes ago
William Edwards, Sr.

Funerals

Donald “Donnie” Lynn Mayor

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Donald “Donnie” Lynn Mayor

Funerals

Robert Keith Fretwell

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Robert Keith Fretwell

Funerals

Linda Kay Fincham

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linda Kay Fincham

Latest News

Funerals

Daisy Mae Knight

Updated: 1 hour ago
Daisy Mae Knight

Funerals

David Wayne Smith

Updated: 2 hours ago
David Wayne Smith

Funerals

Karl Kay Browning

Updated: 3 hours ago
Karl Kay Browning

Funerals

Pearl B. Jordan

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT
Pearl B. Jordan

Funerals

Charles William “Mac” McDonald, Jr.

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
Charles William “Mac” McDonald, Jr.

Funerals

Ernest Russell “Ernie” Claypool

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:37 AM EDT
Ernest Russell “Ernie” Claypool