West Virginia added to DC’s high-risk list of states for COVID-19

Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0/John Murphy / CC BY-SA 2.0
Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0/John Murphy / CC BY-SA 2.0(NBC15)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - Anyone traveling to West Virginia from Washington DC will have to self-quarantine for two weeks when they return, health officials announced Monday.

The Mountain State was among five added to DC’s list of high-risk states entering the new week.

It also now includes Alaska, Arizona, Delaware and Wyoming.

Three states were removed from the updated list, including California, Hawaii and Ohio.

“Anyone coming into Washington, DC from a high-risk state (within the prior 14 days) who was traveling for non-essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days from their arrival in the District,” according to DC Health.

“Individuals traveling from high-risk states after essential travel or arriving in the District for essential travel are required to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days and, if they show signs or experience symptoms of COVID-19, they are to self-quarantine and seek medical advice or testing.”

States are added to DC’s list if their seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 10 or more per 100,000 people.

