West Virginia residents more vulnerable to COVID-19

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:07 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Experts said West Virginia had a vulnerable population making residents more susceptible to the coronavirus.

West Virginia added 15 COVID-19 related deaths since September 18.

Governor Justice emphasized on the need for testing in his press conference.

Dr. Lee Smith, Monongalia County Health Department Executive Director agreed.

“We need additional testing to give us an accurate idea of who is positive in the community. So that we can isolate them and break the infection,” he said.

Smith continued West Virginia was at a disadvantage due to its highly vulnerable population making citizens more susceptible to the virus.

“Things that make you vulnerable age we have the oldest population in the United States obesity we have many people that are overweight, their body mass index is too high coexisting or pre-existing medical conditions,” he said.

West Virginia, Coronavirus Czar, Dr. Clay Marsh said the state also originally gave a negative incentive that he thinks deterred people from getting tested.

“We actually provided a disincentive for people to get tested because of the fewer number of positives. You had the number of the rate was it made your county look better,” he added.

Marsh also said it’s very important for people to get a flu shot this year, as people can have the flu and the coronavirus at the same time, creating higher health risks.

