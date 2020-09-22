Advertisement

William Edwards, Sr.

Pearl B. Jordan
Pearl B. Jordan(WDTV Placeholder)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
William Lawrence “Lance” Edwards, Sr., 56 of Webster Springs, passed away at his home after a long illness on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his home. He was born December 05, 1963 in Washington, DC to the late Dan Edwards, Sr. and Shirley Evans Edwards of Leesburg, VA. Lance was a plumber for D & L Plumbing, was an avid landscaper and gardener, loved cats and dogs, especially Opi and Bella, and enjoyed bowling. In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife Debra Williams; sons Michael (companion Angel) Axtell of Elkview and William Edwards, Jr. of Webster Springs; several other children that he claimed as his own; brother Danny Edwards of Leesburg, VA; sister Tammi Edwards of Leesburg, VA; a host of nieces and nephews; several beloved pets; and many friends who will mourn his passing. In keeping with Lance’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Edwards' family.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

