W.Va. ranks 50th in a “Happiest States in America” study

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia is ranked 50th in a 2020′s Happiest States in America study conducted by WalletHub.

This site used the depression rate, the positive COVID-19 testing rate, income growth and the unemployment rate to rank the states.

“Previous studies have found that good economic, emotional, physical and social health are all key to a well-balanced and fulfilled life,” says WalletHub.

This study also ranks W.Va. 50th in “emotional and physical well-being”, 49th in “work environment”, and 37th in “community and environment.”

Other rankings of W.Va. on this site include:

50th in highest share of adult depression

49th in lowest adequate-sleep rate

46th in lowest income growth

