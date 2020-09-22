WVSSAC Releases First Playoff Rankings
Doddridge County ranked highest in region at No. 2 in Class A
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSSAC has released its first playoff rankings. See where our area teams rank below.
Class A
2. Doddridge County
8. Tygarts Valley
T-16. Tyler Consolidated, Ritchie County, Gilmer County
Class AA
3. Robert C. Byrd
5. Lincoln
8. Lewis County
10. North Marion
14. Fairmont Senior
T-15. Grafton, Liberty
Class AAA
5. Bridgeport
