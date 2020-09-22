WVSSAC Releases First Playoff Rankings

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSSAC has released its first playoff rankings. See where our area teams rank below.

Class A

2. Doddridge County

8. Tygarts Valley

T-16. Tyler Consolidated, Ritchie County, Gilmer County

Class AA

3. Robert C. Byrd

5. Lincoln

8. Lewis County

10. North Marion

14. Fairmont Senior

T-15. Grafton, Liberty

Class AAA

5. Bridgeport

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.