WVU Earns Second-Most Votes in Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll

Marshall ranked No. 25 for first time since 2014
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU has earned the second-most votes for the second week in a roll in the week 3 AP Top 25 poll.

The Mountaineers earned 59, right behind Baylor, which earned 89. Marshall is ranked No. 25 for the first time since 2014 after upsetting No. 23 Appalachian State, 17-7.

Oklahoma tops the Big 12 at No. 3, Texas is up one spot to No. 8, and Oklahoma State dropped four spots to No. 15 after narrowly defeating Tulsa in its season-opener, 16-7.

