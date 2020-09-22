Advertisement

WVU Preparing for Potent Oklahoma State Offense

Mountaineers looking to defeat Cowboys for first time since 2014
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - When WVU opens Big 12 play Saturday at No. 15 Oklahoma State, it will look to do something it hasn’t accomplished in five years: win.

The Mountaineers haven’t defeated the Cowboys since 2015. They’ll look to rewrite the script in Stillwater but will have to shut down an OSU offense that ranked 21st in the nation last year averaging 454 yards per game.

WVU will look to slow down 2019 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, OSU redshirt-junior running back Chuba Hubbard who led the nation last year with 2,094 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. Hubbard ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns in Oklahoma State’s season-opening 16-7 win last Saturday vs. Tulsa.

The Mountaineer defense will be keying on Cowboys senior wide receiver Tylan Wallace as well, who was a Biletnikoff finalist and First Team All-American in 2018. Wallace totaled 903 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last year before suffering a season-ending ACL injury in practice in week nine.

However, the largest question surrounding this game is who will be under center for Oklahoma State. Starting quarterback Spencer Sanders is questionable to play Saturday after leaving the Tulsa game last Saturday in the first quarter due to an ankle injury. Redshirt junior Ethan Bullock came in and completed 8 of 13 passes for 41 yards and an interception. He, then, gave way to freshman Shane Illingworth who completed 4 of 5 passes for 74 yards.

WVU enters play 1-0 after downing Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 12, 56-10. Kickoff in Stillwater is set for 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

