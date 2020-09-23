Advertisement

Apple apologizes after ‘Siri’ points users to law enforcement as terrorists

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Apple has apologized this afternoon after several online videos showed Siri recommending police departments when asked where the closest terrorists were located.

“It’s disheartening. It’s disappointing,” Lt. Zimmel with Grand Forks Police said this morning. Zimmel’s words were echoed by several other law enforcement officers today when sent the recording of the following conversation:

“Hey Siri, where are the closest terrorists?” our Crime and Safety reporter, Bailey Hurley asked.

‘The nearest one I see is West Fargo Police Department on 4th Ave. in West Fargo, does that one sound good?’ Siri replied.

“2020 in it’s entirety I think all of us can all collectively agree can go away,” Lt. Zimmel said.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says while he’s disappointed with Siri’s response altogether, he’s mostly worried her answer will deter people from seeking help in the future. Jahner says it’s important people feel like law enforcement offices and officers are safe spaces.

“You set up a scenario where you may have the interpretation that they are referring to the police, referring to law enforcement in a derogatory fashion," U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley said. "The last four or five months in North Dakota has been the most violent period that anyone can remember with the violence towards law enforcement. We’ve had an officer killed, we had officers and sheriff’s deputies shot, we had a case just last week that out officer indicted where a Fargo Police Officer was face to face with a loaded gun.”

In a statement to Valley News Live this afternoon, Apple apologized for the error and says the issue has been fixed. “Siri directs users to the police when they make requests that indicate emergency situations. In this case, Siri misinterpreted the query as users wanting to report terrorist activity to police.”

“That actually does make some sense because if someone does suspect that there are terroristic activities within the community, it’s very hard to get a direct line to the FBI,” Zimmel said.

Zimmel says while he hopes the error is fixed for good, his officers, like officers everywhere, will continue serving their counties and cities as best they can to keep everyone safe.

“People here are going to put the uniform on every day and go out and serve their community without regard to messages like that or things that are happening in the outside world,” he said.

When asked where the nearest terrorists are located, Siri’s new response states she doesn’t know how to respond.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Morgantown Bars file lawsuit against Gov. Jim Justice for stay at home orders

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Police: shots fired in Morgantown, man injured

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The Morgantown Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at around 2:47 pm on Sept. 23 near Pennsylvania Avenue and Pietro Street.

News

Woman from Swiss, W.Va. arrested for allegedly murdering her husband

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Alicia Drennen of Swiss, W.Va. has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a male victim on Sept. 23.

News

Del. Danielle Walker urges Gov. Jim Justice to denounce white supremacists who appeared at Kingwood rally

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Del. Danielle Walker (D-Monongalia) urges Governor Jim Justice to condemn the words and actions of counter-protesters at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kingwood, W.Va.

News

Study: W.Va. has the cheapest housing market in country

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia has the cheapest housing market in the U.S., according to a new study by The Ascent.

Latest News

News

Health officials report 120 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 120 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Wednesday.

News

Morgantown Bars file lawsuit against Gov. Jim Justice for stay at home orders

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Twelve bars and clubs in Morgantown are suing Gov. Jim Justice claiming a violation of constitutional rights.

News

Van strikes The Disability Action Center ruining two classrooms

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Late Monday night, a vehicle hit The Disability Action Center in Fairmont, ruining two of the building’s classrooms.

News

UPDATE: Man in custody after shots were fired in Elkins

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Shots were fired Tuesday evening in Elkins, officials say.

News

Restaurant owners struggle to follow COVID-19 guidelines as temperatures drop

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
Bridgeport restaurant owners wonder how they’re going to handle outdoor dining as the weather gets colder.

News

Restaurant owners struggle to follow COVID-19 guidelines as temperatures drop

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT