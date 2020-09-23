Cole spearheads Bridgeport’s single-wing offense
Premier Bank Player of the Week
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport junior quarterback Cam Cole has been a major key to the early success of Bridgeport’s single-wing offense so far. Our Premier Bank Player of the Week rushed for 132 yards with two scores and also threw a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter in the Tribe’s 44-33 victory over Fairmont Senior.
"The single wing allows me to get the ball a lot more and have a lot more carries, Cole said. “The misdirection really helps a lot.”
Cole & the Indians host Harrison County rival Robert C. Byrd this Friday.
