Cole spearheads Bridgeport’s single-wing offense

Premier Bank Player of the Week
Cam Cole
Cam Cole
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport junior quarterback Cam Cole has been a major key to the early success of Bridgeport’s single-wing offense so far. Our Premier Bank Player of the Week rushed for 132 yards with two scores and also threw a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter in the Tribe’s 44-33 victory over Fairmont Senior.

"The single wing allows me to get the ball a lot more and have a lot more carries, Cole said. “The misdirection really helps a lot.”

Cole & the Indians host Harrison County rival Robert C. Byrd this Friday.

