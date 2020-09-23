Del. Danielle Walker urges Gov. Jim Justice to denounce white supremacists who appeared at Kingwood rally

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Del. Danielle Walker (D-Monongalia) urges Governor Jim Justice to condemn the words and actions of counter-protesters at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kingwood, W.Va.

On Sept. 12., a Kingwood resident organized a Black Lives Matter protest in which Walker participated.

Walker, one of the few Black lawmakers in Charleston, wrote a letter to Gov. Justice explaining her experience at the protest:

“Kingwood could have been the place I took my last breath. An angry mob of White supremacists approached us and pushed many peaceful protestors off the sidewalk. I have been called a N***** before, but never in that tone of voice and with eyes full of rage, looking at me as if I wasn’t American enough. We were called apes. We were told to go back to Africa and that we didn’t belong there. It was an intense walk of a few blocks to get to the courthouse past a crowd of counter protesters screaming ‘All Lives Matter’ and ‘White Power!’”

Delegate Walker goes on to say that she saw Nazi “SS” symbols and swastikas tattooed on some of the counter protestor’s bodies. Walker says she is, “still in the process of dealing with the trauma [she] received in Kingwood, West Virginia, on Saturday, September 12, 2020.”

In the letter addressed to Gov. Justice, Delegate Walker Writes:

“We have heard nothing from our state leaders in response to this attack on free speech. Instead, some of my colleagues in the Senate decided to write a letter to condemn a Marshall University employee who made a hurtful comment in class and to condemn the West Virginia University football team because of a sticker with the letters BLM.”

Walker asks Justice to, “condemn the hate that was illustrated in our Mountain State from these White supremacists.”

Delegate Walker said she does not want a written letter in response from Gov. Justice. Instead, she asks for a phone call and hopes he will mention this in his COVID-19 press conference on Friday.

She ends the letter by saying, “Hate is not making America Great. This Mountaineer does NOT feel FREE.”

