Health officials report 120 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 120 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 14,504.

DHHR officials also reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 319.

The patients were a 91-year old female from Kanawha County and an 80-year old male from Kanawha County.

“The continued loss of West Virginia lives weighs heavily on all of us, with the greatest sadness borne by family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 3,464 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 163 patients are currently hospitalized. 61 patients are in ICU, and 31 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (48), Berkeley (952), Boone (203), Braxton (13), Brooke (111), Cabell (741), Calhoun (25), Clay (36), Doddridge (18), Fayette (580), Gilmer (33), Grant (152), Greenbrier (124), Hampshire (103), Hancock (142), Hardy (82), Harrison (344), Jackson (252), Jefferson (425), Kanawha (2,415), Lewis (38), Lincoln (157), Logan (588), Marion (259), Marshall (163), Mason (138), McDowell (80), Mercer (404), Mineral (171), Mingo (367), Monongalia (1,948), Monroe (147), Morgan (53), Nicholas (96), Ohio (359), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (150), Putnam (522), Raleigh (487), Randolph (237), Ritchie (11), Roane (49), Summers (46), Taylor (120), Tucker (17), Tyler (15), Upshur (63), Wayne (367), Webster (7), Wetzel (50), Wirt (12), Wood (354), Wyoming (103).

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Boone, Logan, Mingo, Monongalia, Putnam and Wayne counties:

Boone County, September 23, 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Whitesville Fire Department, 1190 Raleigh Street, Whitesville, WV

Logan County, September 23, 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mingo County, September 23, 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Larry Joe Harless Center, 202 Larry Joe Harless Drive, Gilbert, WV

Monongalia County, September 23, 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Putnam County, September 23, 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Winfield High School, 3022 Winfield Road, Winfield, WV

Wayne County, September 23, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

